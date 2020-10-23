Yash’s blockbuster KGF to re-release in theatres

Yash plays an ambitious gangster in KGF.

Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani, one of the presenters of KGF franchise, on Friday announced the re-release of KGF: Chapter 1 in theatres. He noted that the film will be screened at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis theatres for a week starting today.

“Mask, Distance, Action! Catch the re-release of #KGFChapter1 at cinemas near you between 23rd-29th October (sic),” tweeted Ritesh.

Theatres across the country were allowed to re-open from October 15. However, the theatres can only operate at 50 per cent of their actual seating capacity.

At present, filmmakers seem to be in no hurry to release new movies in theatres as the consumer sentiment is still low owing to COVID-19. In order to revive the confidence and interest among the public, theatres have been playing old, successful movies.

KGF became a huge hit across the country when it first released in 2018. The production of the second part has also been resumed after a delay due to COVID-19 lockdown. The sequel has already ramped up the expectations after the makers roped in Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to play the main antagonist Adheera.

The two-part crime drama stars Yash in the lead role. And it is written and directed by Prasanth Neel.

