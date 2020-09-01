Yash and Radhika reveal their son’s name, watch video

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

Kannada superstar Yash and wife Radhika Pandit today took to social media to reveal the name of their second child.

The couple have named the boy Yatharv Yash, which means ‘the one who completes us.’

Yash and Radhika Pandit revealed their son’s name through a special video where they are seen performing a religious ceremony, along with their daughter Ayra and the extended family.

Yatharv Yash was born in October 2019.

Here are some adorable moments of Yash and Radhika’s children Ayra and Yatharv.

On the work front, Yash recently started shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, the much awaited sequel to 2018 hit KGF. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd