Yash and Radhika reveal the name of their daughter

Kannada superstar Yash and wife Radhika Pandit have finally revealed the name of their daughter. The couple took to social media to share that they have named their 6-month-old baby, Ayra Yash.

Advertising

Yash shared an adorable video from the naming ceremony of Ayra on Twitter with the caption, “introducing our lil angel.. ❤”.

The video shows the happy parents doting on their baby girl constantly, apart from showing others from the ceremony as well.

Earlier in May, Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit had shared the first pictures of their daughter on Facebook.

“Presenting to u all, our precious bundle of joy! We haven’t named her yet, so till then let’s call her ‘baby YR’ for now! ❤ Do give her all your love n blessings,” the caption read.

Advertising

Yash was last seen in super hit film KGF. He is currently busy shooting for its second part.

Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and dated for six years before tying the knot in 2016. They made their film debut together with 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. So far, the couple has worked together in four films. They welcomed their first child in December last year.