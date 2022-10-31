KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit pen emotional notes for son Yatharv on his birthday: ‘Look into the world…’

Actor Yash took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his son Yatharv on his birthday. The post also featured a family photo with his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra. In the first photo, Yash looks affectionately at his son, and in the second, gives him a kiss on the nose. In the photos, Yash is wearing sunglasses and is clad in blue. The couple had welcomed Yatharv in 2019, and their daughter Ayra in 2018.

Yash captioned his post, “Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Fans commented on his photo with hearts and one called him ‘Little boss’. Radhika Pandit also posted a birthday note for her son, Yatharv, on social media. Sharing a few photos, Radhika wrote, “To the little one who will always n forever have my heart Love u Yatharv, my precious. Happy Birthday baby.”

Yash was last seen in KGF 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. The film broke records worldwide and earned more than Rs 134 crore on opening day in India alone. The movie is said to have earned a staggering Rs 1000 crore from its ticket sales worldwide, becoming the second film to achieve this feat after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.