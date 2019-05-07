First pictures of Yash and Radhika’s daughter out

Kannada superstar Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit has shared the first pictures of their daughter. Radhika took to Facebook to upload the photo as a treat to the fans on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

“Presenting to u all, our precious bundle of joy! We haven’t named her yet, so till then let’s call her ‘baby YR’ for now! ❤️ Do give her all your love n blessings”, the caption read.

Radhika had earlier teased an adorable moment of Yash playing with their daughter on May 5. Even though the face of baby YR wasn’t seen in the picture, Radhika said she will “reveal our true treasure” on Akshaya Tritiya.

“A father daughter relationship is a priceless one!! I know all of u at waiting to see our little angel, don’t disappoint u. This May 7 on Akshaya Tritiya… we will reveal our true treasure… our precious Asset ☺️”, the actress said.

Yash, one of the most influential actors in Kannada cinema, is basking in the massive success of Kollar Gold Fields (KGF) and is currently busy shooting for its second part.

Yash and Radhika first met on the sets of television serial Nandagokul and dated for six years before tying the knot in 2016. They made their film debut together with 2008 movie Moggina Manasu. So far, the couple has worked together in four films and welcomed their first child in December last year.