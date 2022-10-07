scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Yash and Lewis Hamilton get clicked together in the US and fans can’t keep calm

Yash visited a tactical shooting facility, where he met F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, action director JJ Perry and Resident Evil actor Ella Balinska.

Lewis Hamilton and YashA photo, featuring Lewis Hamilton and Yash, is going viral. (Photo: Instagram/ryan_pettijohn)

Kannada actor Yash, who is still basking in the success of KGF: Chapter 2, has once again got the attention of his fans. A picture of Yash with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is making the rounds of the internet.

In the photo, Resident Evil (2022) and Charlie’s Angels (2019) actor Ella Balinska is also seen posing with Yash and Lewis at the tactical shooting facility Taran Tactical.

Check out the viral picture here:

Yash had earlier uploaded a video of him shooting at Taran Tactical and tagged Hollywood action director JJ Perry in the caption. Clearly excited about guns and shooting, the actor wrote, “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov.”

The Kalashnikov rifle, popularly known as AK 47, had played an important part in Yash’s previous blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel constructed a series of high-octane moments around the Russian-made rifle in the movie.

Taran Tactical, owned by award winning Hollywood action director Taran Butler, is known for training many actors in shooting and action scenes. They have worked with actors such as Michelle Rodriguez for Fate of the Furious, Keanu Reeves for John Wick and John Wick 2, Chris Pine and Jessie Graff. It does leave one wondering if Yash is set to make his Hollywood debut.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:30:31 pm
