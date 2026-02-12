The 100 million view problem: Why Yash’s Toxic teaser has everyone talking, for different reasons

This week, the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups teaser is closing in on 100 million views on YouTube alone. The numbers confirm what everyone already knew, Yash’s pull hasn’t weakened since KGF: Chapter 2 dominated theaters in 2022.

But look past the view count and you’ll see something messier. The same footage driving those numbers has turned social media into a war zone over where Indian cinema should draw its lines.

The problem isn’t the action sequences or the production values. A particular scene from the tease that kept everyone talking is Yash’s character Raya in an intimate encounter inside a car beside a cemetery, while outside, someone plants a bomb detonator beneath the vehicle. For some viewers, it’s bold filmmaking. For others, it crossed a line.