The 100 million view problem: Why Yash’s Toxic teaser has everyone talking, for different reasons
The teaser for Yash's Toxic is nearing 100 million YouTube views, but the viral footage has also drawn legal complaints and religious objections over explicit content
This week, the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups teaser is closing in on 100 million views on YouTube alone. The numbers confirm what everyone already knew, Yash’s pull hasn’t weakened since KGF: Chapter 2 dominated theaters in 2022.
But look past the view count and you’ll see something messier. The same footage driving those numbers has turned social media into a war zone over where Indian cinema should draw its lines.
The problem isn’t the action sequences or the production values. A particular scene from the tease that kept everyone talking is Yash’s character Raya in an intimate encounter inside a car beside a cemetery, while outside, someone plants a bomb detonator beneath the vehicle. For some viewers, it’s bold filmmaking. For others, it crossed a line.
The objections kept coming. The Karnataka State Commission for Women received a complaint from AAP state secretary Usha Mohan, stating that women were being degraded and Kannada culture was also being dishonoured in Toxic’s teaser. The National Christian Federation also joined the ranks of the objectors and filed a complaint over religiously insensitive scenes to film and government authorities. The federation claims that the intimate scenes were filmed in front of pictures of Saint Michael, who plays an important part in Christian theology.
Then, someone found the old interview. In this video, aired as part of a talk show hosted by actor Ramesh Aravind, Yash has confessed to not shooting scenes that he wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with his parents. The video went viral right away, and the case of hypocrisy began.
The online feedback reflected a division, quite literally, down the middle, with some defending Yash’s performance by pointing out that actors change, films change, and Yash did what the role required, while others asked repeatedly, “Would he watch Toxic with his family?”
What makes this particularly messy is the timing. Toxic marks Yash’s first film since the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2 four years ago, and it’s being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English with a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.
The makers haven’t responded to the complaints yet. Meanwhile, the view count keeps climbing toward that 100 million mark, proving that controversy and curiosity make excellent business partners. When Toxic releases on March 19, the real verdict will come from ticket sales, and whether audiences think the filmmakers went too far or just far enough.
