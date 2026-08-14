Why Yash skipped fan’s funeral after he died by suicide: ‘This would set a wrong precedent’

As Yash gears up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the actor has opened up about his relationship with his fans, recalling the time he gave individual photographs to around 700 people and explaining why he chose not to attend the funeral of a fan who died by suicide. While Yash has gone out of his way to give fans a personal memory, he said he did not want his presence at the funeral to create a dangerous precedent for others.

Yash was asked on Aap Ki Adalat about the incident in which he had posed individually with around 700 fans. The incident dates back to December 2022, when the KGF star attended an event in Bengaluru and chose to take a photograph with each fan rather than pose for a single group picture. Yash confirmed the incident and explained why he prefers individual photographs when he has the time and is in the right frame of mind.

“When I get into that mindset, I give everyone an individual photo. I gave it to everyone because for them, it becomes a lifetime memory. If it is a group photo, they will look at it and see where they are. But if they get one personal photo, they will look at it and it becomes something from their life,” Yash said.

“I try to be nice, I try to be kind. But we also have our work; we all have limited time. For instance, I had to come here, and there were people at home yesterday who felt bad because I couldn’t meet them. But whenever I am in the mindset to give photographs, I try to give them. I have stood from morning to evening giving photographs, even on my birthdays,” he added.

Yash followed the same approach during the Aap Ki Adalat recording. After the interview, he also gave individual photographs to everyone in the studio.

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Why Yash did not attend his fan’s funeral

The actor was then asked about a much more difficult chapter in his relationship with his fans. In February 2021, a 25-year-old Yash fan, Ramakrishna, from Kodidoddi village in Karnataka’s Mandya district, died by suicide. According to reports at the time, he left behind a note expressing his wish that Yash and politician Siddaramaiah attend his funeral.

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Siddaramaiah attended the funeral, but Yash did not. The actor had expressed his grief over the death at the time, but speaking about the decision again, he explained why he deliberately stayed away.

“I felt that if I did this, a lot of people might think that if they do something like this, I will come. That mindset itself is wrong. What will happen if I go to his funeral after he has died? And if I encourage that, it is not right,” Yash said.

“I was sad about his death, I felt bad. But if I go and do this, a lot of people could do the same thing. If somebody says, ‘Let me achieve something and if I achieve it, Yash should come,’ I will try to go. If somebody achieves something and asks me to be there, I will try to go if I can. But encouraging this particular thing would set a wrong precedent. That is why I did not go,” he added.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to build anticipation following the release of its trailer. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the film features Yash in the lead, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

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Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen following KGF: Chapter 2. The film is billed as a large-scale action drama and has grabbed attention for its stylised visuals, elaborate action set pieces and dark, atmospheric tone.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.

Disclaimer: This article discusses suicide and sensitive topics related to emotional distress that may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, or thoughts of self-harm, please know that compassionate support is available. Reaching out to a professional or a helpline can provide care and safe guidance during difficult times.

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