Who was Naresh Kanodia?

Naresh Kanodia was 77. (Photo: Express Archive)

Gujarati actor-musician and former MLA Naresh Kanodia passed away on Tuesday morning in Ahmedabad following Covid-related complications. He was 77. Kanodia’s elder brother Mahesh Kanodia died on October 25 after a prolonged illness. Together, the two brothers were known as Mahesh-Naresh in the Gujarati film and music industry.

Born in a humble millworker’s family in Patan, Gujarat, Naresh made his silver screen debut with the 1970 film Veli Ne Avya Phool. In a career spanning four decades, the actor starred in over 300 Gujarati movies. Some of his more popular works include Jog Sanjog, Laju Lakhan, Unchi Medina Uncha Mol, Dhola Maru and Rajveer.

In 2012, Naresh Kanodia was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award.

He also served as Karjan MLA from 2002 to 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of Naresh and Mahesh Kanodia and mentioned in a tweet, “In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden.”

Naresh Kanodia is survived by his wife Rima and their two sons, Hitu and Suraj Kanodia.

