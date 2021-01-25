Jayashree Ramaiah was best known for participating in Bigg Boss Kannada. (Photo: Jayashree Ramaiah Fans/Facebook)

Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru’s Magadi Road on Monday morning. The body of the actor has been sent for autopsy, and the police have started the investigation.

Who was Jayashree Ramaiah?

Jayashree Ramaiah was born and raised in Bengaluru. Jayashree, who lost her father when she was young, was raised by her mother and grandparents. After graduating from Surana College, she joined Jain University to get her Masters in English literature. But, she decided to drop out to pursue her passion for modelling.

She also worked as an HR at a corporate company before joining show business.

Jayashree came to prominence after she participated in the third season of reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. However, she was voted out in the second week of the show.

After her short stint on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 3, she made her acting debut with 2017 movie Uppu Huli Khara, which had veteran actor Malasri in the lead role. The film was directed by Imran Sardhariya. She also acted in films like Shiradi Ghat and Kannad Gothilla.