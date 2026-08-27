Who was Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi singer’s last post before death was about gun violence

The death of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan has come as a shock to his fans. Ankit died on Wednesday evening when two unidentified assailants opened fire at him just as he stepped out of a gym in the Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.

Who was Ankit Baliyan?

Baliyan, 35, was originally from Bantikhera village in Shamli. He later moved to Haryana and spent several years trying to establish himself in the Haryanvi entertainment industry, particularly in Rohtak and Sonipat. Over the years, he built a following as a singer, performer and digital creator. He had more than 3.66 lakh subscribers on YouTube, and 4.85 lakh followers on Instagram.