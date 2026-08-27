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Who was Ankit Baliyan? Haryanvi singer’s last post before death was about gun violence
Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Wednesday evening.
The death of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Baliyan has come as a shock to his fans. Ankit died on Wednesday evening when two unidentified assailants opened fire at him just as he stepped out of a gym in the Kotwali police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.
Who was Ankit Baliyan?
Baliyan, 35, was originally from Bantikhera village in Shamli. He later moved to Haryana and spent several years trying to establish himself in the Haryanvi entertainment industry, particularly in Rohtak and Sonipat. Over the years, he built a following as a singer, performer and digital creator. He had more than 3.66 lakh subscribers on YouTube, and 4.85 lakh followers on Instagram.
Baliyan eventually expanded into production as well. Under his banner, he produced the song “112 NE”, featuring Masoom Sharma and Aashu Twinkle. The song crossed 10 million views on YouTube.
His other popular songs included “Goli Ke Barood”, “Jaat Jatni”, “Agla Janam Jaat”, “Savidhan”, “Modi Barga Rutba”, “Jaat Dharmendra Ki Tariya”, “Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar”, “Wait”, “System and Riflein”. His music often revolved around regional identity, rural life, local politics and youth culture, with several songs featuring themes of gun violence.
Ankit Baliyan’s last Instagram post
Ankit’s last post on Instagram was shared just hours before he was shot. The video features him singing a verse of a song where he refers to guns and violence. The video was shared with the caption, “Khaas Bhai.”
View this post on Instagram
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From music to politics
In recent years, Baliyan also expanded his presence beyond music, becoming involved in political conversations and local issues. He participated in political podcasts featuring farmer leaders and other public figures and had also attracted attention for a roadshow in Shamli in 2023.
As per PTI, there was speculation that Baliyan was preparing to contest the upcoming panchayat elections.
The eerie connection to his own song
Reports suggest that around 18 rounds were fired during the attack. The killing has drawn particular attention because one of Baliyan’s best-known songs was “Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan”, a track centred on gun violence that has amassed millions of views on YouTube. Its theme has taken on an unsettling resonance following his death.
DISCLAIMER: This article contains non-instructional reporting on violence and severe injury. Readers are advised to approach the content with discretion, as it is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute advisory material.
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