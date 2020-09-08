Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani works in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. (Photo: Sanjjanaa Galrani/Facebook)

On Tuesday morning, Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house in Bengaluru was raided by Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers probing drug abuse in the Kannada film industry

So far, six people including Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Viren Khanna and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, have been arrested in connection with the case.

But before we get more updates about the case, here’s everything you should know about Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Who is Sanjjanaa Galrani

Sanjjanaa Galrani was born in Bengaluru and took up modelling during her college days. She has featured in over 50 ads, including the Fastrack commercial with Bollywood actor John Abraham.

When did Sanjjanaa Galrani make her film debut?

Sanjjanaa Galrani made her debut as a lead actor with Ganda Hendathi (2006), which was the Kannada remake of Bollywood film Murder.

Sanjjanaa Galrani’s movies

After Ganda Hendathi, Sanjjanaa starred in Kannada films like Narasimha, Ondu Kshanadalli, Sagar and Yamaho Yama. Sanjjanaa stepped into Telugu cinema with Bujjigadu (2008). The Puri Jagannadh directorial also starred Prabhas and Trisha. Her other Telugu movies are Jagan Nirdoshi, Police Police, Mylari, I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona and Huduga Hudugi.

Sanjjanaa made her Malayalam debut with Casanovva (2012), also starring Mohanlal and Shriya Saran. Her other Malayalam films include The King & the Commissioner and Chila Nerangalil Chilar.

Who are Sanjjanaa Galrani’s family members?

Sanjjanaa Galrani’s sister Nikki Galrani is also an actor with several Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam films to her credit.

What is Sanjjanaa Galrani’s connection with the Kannada film industry drugs case?

Sanjjanaa’s name came under the scanner in the Kannada film industry drugs case after her assistant Rahul was arrested by Central Crime Branch (CCB). According to reports, Rahul arranged drugs for film parties.

Sanjjanaa Galrani’s statement

After her name popped up in the drugs case, Sanjjanaa issued a statement. An excerpt from the statement read, “Coming to the drug topic, I have seen people drinking alcohol, partying in clubs and socializing during birthday party functions etc, but beyond that when I have nothing to do with it or no such “drugs” experience, it’s very irritating to get forced in media to talk about something you don’t know. I’m very saddened that our Kannada film industry’s name is dragged into this.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd