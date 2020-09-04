scorecardresearch
Who is Ragini Dwivedi?

Ragini Dwivedi is a Kannada actor who is being questioned by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 1:10:06 pm
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, whose residence was searched by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Friday morning in connection with the drugs in Kannada film industry case, is currently being interrogated by the CCB.

Ragini Dwivedi is a Kannada actor who made her debut with the 2009 film Veera Madakari, opposite Kichcha Sudeep. Before entering movies, Ragini was crowned the runner-up at Femina Miss India contest in 2008. She has been a model for fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, among others.

Ragini was born and brought up in Bengaluru. Her debut film Veera Madakari got her a few awards, and she has since become a recognised actor.

Also Read | Kannada film industry drug abuse: Raids at actor Ragini Dwivedi’s residence in Bengaluru

Her breakout role in Kannada cinema was in the 2011 film Kempegowda. Here too, she starred alongside Sudeep. She further made a mark with successful films like Aarakshaka, Shiva and Ragini IPS.

Ragini Dwivedi has also worked in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. She shared screen space with Mammootty in the 2012 Malayalam film Face2Face.

Ragini was last seen in the 2019 Kannada film Adyaksha in America. This was her 25th film.

