Who is Ketaki Chitale? The Marathi actor arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Sharad Pawar

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested by the Thane Crime Branch for a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

She was booked under IPC sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ketaki is a television actor known for working in TV shows like Star Pravah’s Ambat Goad, Zee5’s Tuza Maza Breakup, and Sony TV’s Saas Bina Sasural.

Her social media handles suggest she is also an activist fighting for epilepsy awareness. She is also the founder of an organisation called Accept Epilepsy. Even her Instagram handle reads @epilepsy_warrior_queen. Her social media says that she is neurodivergent and uses she/they pronouns.

There were rumours that she was going to be a part of Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted reality TV series Bigg Boss Marathi 3, but she quashed those rumours while speaking to the Times of India and did not appear in the show which aired last year.

Ketaki is the second person to run afoul of the law in the last 24 hours for making provocative statements against Pawar. In her post on Friday, Chitale had made disparaging remarks on Pawar’s illness, appearance, voice and also called him corrupt.