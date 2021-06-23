Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings: Where and when to watch the re-launch of Sudeep’s reality show

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin on Wednesday. The showrunners have planned a grand marathon episode for the re-launch of the season. The special episode hosted by Kannada superstar Sudeep will air on Colors Kannada channel from 6 pm onwards, and it will go on till 11 pm. You can also stream the episode on Voot.

If the promos that were released in the run-up to the re-launch day were anything to go by, the fans of the show are in for a lot of drama. One of the promos showed that there will be an open nomination in today’s episode. The contestants will be asked to pick the pictures of the housemates they would like to nominate and throw them in the fire. Viewers will also witness a no-holds-barred slugfest between the contestants.

Exactly 71 days after its initial launch in February this year, Parameshwar Gundkal, producer of Bigg Boss Kannada, announced the suspension of the season, citing lockdown restrictions. The Karnataka government in May had imposed a strict lockdown banning all shoots of shows and films in the state citing rising cases of coronavirus infections. As the cases begin to decline, the government has now allowed the production of shows.

All the 12 contestants are returning to the Bigg Boss Kannada house with full knowledge of their performances, how they were perceived by the viewers, and more importantly, they now know who’s a friend and who’s not. The showrunners expect this new paradigm will spice up the remainder of the season. The contestants who will be entering the show during today’s epsiode are Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Raghu Gowda, Vaishnavi, Manjunath Pavagada, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Shamanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh.

According to reports, all the participants were placed under quarantine for a week to check for Covid-19 symptoms and were subjected to multiple RT-PCR tests before allowing them to enter the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will come to an end in about 30 days, and the winner will be selected based on an audience poll. New episodes of Bigg Boss Kannada will air on Colors Kannada channel every day at 9:30 pm.