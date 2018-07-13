Vivek Oberoi to make Kannada debut with Shivarajkumar’s Rustum

On Friday, Ravi Varma announced that Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi has been roped in for the project. On Friday, Ravi Varma announced that Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi has been roped in for the project.

Popular stunt choreographer Ravi Varma is currently busy shooting Rustum, which will mark his debut as a director. The film has Kannada star Shivarajkumar in the lead role. On Friday, Ravi announced that Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi has been roped in for the project.

“We are excited to announce Bollywood actor #VivekOberoi will debut in Sandalwood with #Rustum #Shivarajkumar #ShraddhaSrinath(sic),” he tweeted.

The details of Vivek’s character are not yet known. Considering his previous outings in films down south, we can say with a fair presumption that he may play the antagonist. Last year, he made his debut in Tamil with a negative role in Vivegam, which had Ajith in the lead.

The shooting of Rustum is going on at a steady pace. According to reports, Shivarajkumar will be playing a cop in the film. The project is bankrolled by Jayanna Combines banner.

Shivarajkumar’s was last seen in Tagaru, which was a hit at the box office. Directed by Suri, the gangster drama also received glowing reviews.

Shivarajkumar is one of the busiest actors in Kannada cinema as he does an average of five films a year even at 56. He is awaiting the release of The Villain, which also stars Sudeep and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. He’s also shooting for Kavacha, the Kannada remake of Malayalam blockbuster Oppam apart from being part of the film called SRK, which will mark the directorial debut of his nephew Lakki Gopal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd