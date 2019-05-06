Viswasam to be remade in Kannada?

After the massive success of Viswasam in Tamil Nadu, the film is all set to get the Sandalwood treatment. Reports suggest that Shiva Rajkumar will step into Ajith’s shoes for the Kannada remake of Viswasam.

Although the official announcement is yet to be made, Shiva Rajkumar said that it is most likely to be finalised soon. In an interview with Silverscreen, he said, “Talks are on and I will be confirming it in two to three days. I have spoken to the producers and it is very likely to be finalised. Shoot may begin in November or December this year. I liked Ajith’s performance in Viswasam. There is a lovely sentiment and it is an emotional family drama. The Kannada audience will definitely enjoy the film.”

Viswasam was dubbed and released for Kannada audiences as Jaga Malla, but the film fared poorly at the box office. Despite this, Ajith enjoys a loyal fan base in Karnataka. Other Ajith films that were dubbed and released in Kannada are Vivegam (Commando), Arrambam (Dheera) and Yennai Arindhaal (Sathyadev).

Ajith is currently awaiting the release of the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Pink. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will be seen playing a lawyer in the film. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. Nerkonda Paarvai also marks producer Boney Kapoor’s Kollywood debut.