The superstar who refused Rs 1.5 crore pay cheque, paid his own entourage cost: Legendary actor Vishnuvardhan asked, ‘What are my needs?’

In the post-pandemic era, the Indian film industry has largely been grappling with two recurring issues: weak scripts and the ever-growing entourage culture surrounding stars. Industry insiders have been opening up about actors’s demands that range from multiple vanity vans, large personal teams, to a hefty fees that sometimes increases a film’s overall budget. The difference between the production cost and actor’s fees was out in open when filmmaker Anil Ravipudi told Great Andhra that the filmmaking cost for Chiranjeevi’s blockbuster hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was between Rs 28-30 crore while the film’s budget was Rs 200 crore.

However, things were very different until a few decades ago. One Kannada superstar, despite enjoying the status of a matinee idol among the Kannada diaspora, famously refused to raise his fee beyond Rs 75 lakh. Over a career spanning nearly four decades (from the 1970s to the early 2000s) and more than 200 films as a lead actor, his highest fee ever was Rs 75 lakh. Even more remarkably, he would never allow producers to pay for anything beyond his agreed remuneration—not his stay, not his spot boy, nor even his makeup expenses. In today’s climate, particularly in Bollywood, such stories sound almost unbelievable. This is the story of actor Vishnuvardhan.

Actress Vinaya Prasad and Vishnuvardhan in film MANGALASUTRA. (Photo: Express Archive) Actress Vinaya Prasad and Vishnuvardhan in film MANGALASUTRA. (Photo: Express Archive)

Although the actor passed away at the age of 59, his legacy continues to be remembered fondly. Recently, his friends and family shared memories of him on the podcast Gold Class With Mayuraa.

Vishnuvardhan would never ask what he was getting paid

Filmmaker HR Bhargava, who had known Vishnuvardhan since his early days in the industry, recalled how selective the star was about his work. “He was very picky about the roles he played. He would never simply agree with the director, story, or producer just for the sake of it,” Bhargava said. “He first needed to like the producer. He wouldn’t say it out loud, but internally he would analyse the producer’s personality—whether the person could deliver the film, whether there would be attitude or ego issues. He was very careful about who he let into his close circle.”

He added that once Vishnuvardhan committed to a schedule, he would never delay it. “If he gave a particular date, he would always be available on that date,” Bhargava said.

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The filmmaker also revealed that once the actor trusted someone, he rarely even discussed his remuneration. Bhargava, who collaborated with him on films like Shiva Shankara and Jana Nayaka, shared a striking anecdote. “You won’t believe it, but except for one time, he never asked me what I was paying him for a film. It was often me who would sit with him at the end of the project and settle his fee. He never made unnecessary demands,” Bhargava said. “If I paid him during dubbing, just before release, he would get upset and ask, ‘Why are you in such a hurry to pay?’” However, Bhargava clarified that Vishnuvardhan maintained this level of trust only with people who treated him well.

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Film star Revathi and Vishnuvardhan in film NISHYABDA. (Photo: Express Archive) Film star Revathi and Vishnuvardhan in film NISHYABDA. (Photo: Express Archive)

Vishnuvardhan refused to take Rs 1.5 crore, said he doesn’t need it

Actor Prema, who worked with him in films like Apthamitra and Ellaranthalla Nanna Ganda, confirmed that he never charged Rs 1 crore for a film. His daughter Keerthi Vishnuvardhan also appeared on the podcast and recalled an incident from the peak of his career. After the success of Yajamana (2000), a producer reportedly offered him Rs 1.5 crore for a project.

“He outright refused,” she said. “He used to say, ‘What are my needs? I need to earn a certain amount, out of which I have responsibilities toward my family and savings. What will I do with more money than that?’” Actor Master Anand, who had worked with him in several films, echoed the same claim. “What I have heard is that Rs 75 lakh was his highest pay. He never took a penny more than that,” he said.

Vishnuvardhan paid his own entourage cost

Keerthi further revealed that even beyond that fee, the actor never allowed producers to bear any additional expenses. “Whether it was his stay, food, or spot boys, he arranged and paid for everything himself,” she said. Bhargava also noted that Vishnuvardhan had an unusually loyal team. “He had the same makeup man, spot boy, and driver for decades,” the filmmaker said.

Master Anand added that despite having a long-time staff, they never created a sense of intimidation around the star. “None of his boys would stand around him to show attitude. They would only come if he called them. Otherwise, they wouldn’t surround him randomly. He didn’t even keep a bodyguard.”

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Film star Vishnuvardhan in film PARVA. (Photo: Express Archive) Film star Vishnuvardhan in film PARVA. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood’s current entourage culture

In stark contrast, Bollywood has increasingly been making headlines for the size of the entourage that accompany stars on set. Recently, filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed frustration about this trend in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. “I get exhausted just seeing the number of people around actors,” he said. “If I am working with three actors on a floor, there will be about 30 people standing around doing nothing. I can’t even see my visuals through the camera—they block my view. I’ve never seen this anywhere else except Bollywood.” He added that such unnecessary presence on set is one of the things he dislikes most about the industry.

Meanwhile, speaking to Komal Nahta in an interview, Aamir Khan also criticised the growing culture of passing personal expenses onto producers. “I hear that stars today don’t even pay their drivers. They ask producers to pay them. The producer is paying for their spot boys, trainers, and cooks,” he said. “Now some actors even keep live kitchens on set and expect the producer to pay for it. They demand multiple vanity vans for kitchens and gyms.” He questioned the logic behind such practices, saying, “These stars are earning crores, yet they can’t pay for their own needs? I find this extremely strange. It’s very sad and harmful for the industry.”

Earlier, SCREEN had reported that in recent years, when a star signs a film, the quoted fee is often exclusive of the expenses related to their personal staff. These additional costs—entirely borne by the producer—become part of the film’s overhead. The entourage typically includes hair and makeup artists, stylists, spot boys, managers, and sometimes even personal security or bouncers.

According to the source, these demands significantly increase production budgets. “The overhead cost of a star can go up to Rs 20–22 lakh per day. If a film is shot over 70 days, the additional cost for just the male and female leads can reach Rs 15–20 crore—expenses that ultimately don’t even translate onto the screen.”