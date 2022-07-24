scorecardresearch
Vishnu Vishal takes cue from Ranveer Singh, poses nude as wife Jwala Gutta turns photographer: ‘Joining the trend’

Actor Vishnu Vishal decided to follow in Ranveer Singh's footsteps and shared photos from his nude photoshoot recently.

July 24, 2022
Vishnu VishalVishnu Vishal poses nude in latest photoshoot (Photo: Twitter/ Vishnu Vishal)

After Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot, actor Vishnu Vishal decided to follow in his footsteps. He took to Twitter and shared photos of himself as he lay in bed and said that he was ‘joining the trend’. In his post, Vishnu revealed that the pictures were clicked by his wife-badminton player Jwala Gutta. He captioned the post, “Well… joining the trend! P.S. Also when wife @Guttajwala turns photographer…” In the pictures, he is covered by a bedsheet.

While there were several mixed reactions to the photos, one fan earnestly requested others to not troll him. “Stop Guyzz … This is not naked .. Plss do not comment badly. It’s just a photoshoot pic it’s modeling post. That’s all. Don’t act like u all too perfect .. shut if u don’t like him or his post. Keep rocking Anna best of luck for future projects. Ignore negativity.” Haters wrote that he should ‘stop this nonsense’ and ‘Bollywood was destroying’ the film industry.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda’s slippers that impressed Ranveer Singh cost only Rs 199, stylist says ‘I was constantly nervous’

Ranveer’s recent photoshoot was met with a tsunami of reactions, most of which were positive. In the photoshoot for Paper magazine, Ranveer paid homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. The magazine dubbed Ranveer “the last Bollywood superstar”. His Bollywood colleagues and friends including Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar and Masaba Gupta were full of praise for him and dubbed the photoshoot as the ‘best cover shot’ the country has ever seen.

Vishnu has starred in Tamil films and also produced films such as Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Silukkuvarupatti Singam, and Ratsasan. Vishnu was last seen in the Tamil film FIR. He will next be seen in the thriller, Mohandas.

