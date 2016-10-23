Baahubali 2 director Rajamouli gives step-by-step guide to virtually experience it’s making

Along with the first look motion poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the makers also unveiled virtual reality booths at the MAMI. Along with the first look motion poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the makers also unveiled virtual reality booths at the MAMI.

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is pulling out all stops to give the audience the cinematic experience of Baahubali franchise at a whole new level. Remember, the story of Baahubali is not something unheard of. We have seen this story unfold many-a-times on the big screen in the past. But, it is the presentation of the film that makes all the difference for the audience.

The final battle in Baahubali: The Beginning has been by far the best war sequence ever produced in the Indian film industry. Such was its scale, that it was easily compared to Hollywood films like Lord of the Rings and 300. But what all went behind getting those humongous war-scenes unfold on the celluloid and every other detail from the sets Baahubali, is something we all want to know about. The production of Baahubali is the perfect example of how period films are made, how the art team erects the grand palaces, shining armors, huge army and beautiful costumes to name a few. The film also brings the mighty mythological characters alive onscreen demonstrating the legend of their unparalleled physical prowess. Be it the scenes where Bhallaladeva tames a wild, raging bull or Shivudu almost single-handedly pulls the grand statue of Bhallaladeva, Baahubali has packed some never-seen-before visuals. So, the success of Baahubali largely depends on enhancing the visual experience of the audience, something Rajamouli understands very well.

The makers of the Baahubali series have announced that they will install virtual reality booths across the country at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Along with the first look motion poster of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the makers also unveiled virtual reality booths at the MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival on Saturday.

“VR is a new technology which we are learning on the go. For this small “on the sets of baahubali” so many pppl woked so hard to get it right,” Rajamouli tweeted on Sunday, while releasing the 360-degree Baahubali making video on YouTube.

Virtual reality technology offers the audience an element of participation. It stimulates an environment, where audience feels as if they are present on the sets of Baahubali.

“It was possible becos Vijay and karthikeya who directed it, Mikael who worked with high end vr camera BB360cc, srinivasmohangaru who,” he added. “didnt sleep for the last 3days to put it together, satheesh who did the sound designing and their entire teams who.”

“Worked from the scratch 2 build the pipeline process of VR post production. All being lead by my producer shobu. A big thanks to all of them,” he said.

There are two ways to experience and understand what it feels like to be present on the sets of India’s biggest motion film — either you can visit a virtual reality booth or even better, visit YouTube on your phone.

Rajamouli has also made a short video explaining a step-by-step procedure to enjoy the virtual reality experience from the comforts of your home. For starters, you require a smartphone, virtual reality headset and a good internet connection. Don’t have a VR headset? You can still watch “On The Sets of Baahubali” 360-degree video on YouTube. But, the fun is in doing it the right way.

