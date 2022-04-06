Vimala Raman, Vinay Rai vacation in Australia amid wedding rumours, see pics

Kollywood actor Vinay Rai, who was last seen in the Suriya-led thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan, is reportedly getting married to actor Vimala Raman. Raman is known for her roles in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil films. However, the two actors haven’t opened up about their relationship and have refrained from commenting on rumours about their wedding.

The two stars are often seen together. From going on vacations together to celebrating New Year and each other’s birthday, the couple does it all. Recently Vinay posted a few photos of himself vacationing in Australia with Vimala. “Hunter Valley Diaries…. #actor #actorslife #australia #huntervalley #vinayrai #vimalaraman #holiday #friends #winetasting,” he captioned the pictures. A week back, he also posted a selfie with Vimala as both of them took off to Sydney.

Vimala, born in Australia, made her film debut in 2006 with the Tamil film Poi. She has starred in films like Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi, Om Namo Venkatesaya, and Raman Thediya Seethai among others. She was last seen in the ZEE5 series PubGoa where she essayed the role of a police officer. Also, her Instagram bio introduces her as a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Meanwhile, Vinay gained prominence for his portrayal of an antagonist in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Doctor.

Vimala will be next seen in the Tamil horror-drama Grandma. Directed by Shijinlal SS, the film also stars Sonia Agarwal.