Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Vikrat Rona star Sudeep corrects a journalist: ‘Kannada, not Kannad’

It's worth noting that Sudeep earlier this year made headlines when he waded into the debate over India"s national language.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 4:18:24 pm
Sudeep in Vikrant Rona.

The latest video of Kannada superstar Sudeep correcting a film journalist about the correct pronunciation of Kannada is going viral on the internet. It has become a common mistake of sorts among the media persons in north India to pronounce Kannada as ‘Kannad’. While many don’t seemingly take an issue with the mispronunciation, Sudeep, however, was not ready to brush it aside.

During an interview, when the journalist pronounced the name of the language wrongly, Sudeep corrected her. “Not Kannad, ma’am. Kannada. Like Hindi, cannot become ‘Hind.’ Kannada, cannot become ‘Kannad,'” Sudeep said.

When the reporter informed him that she was still learning it, Sudeep responded, “Forget learning the language, at least learn the right name of the language. You pronounce the name of Tamil, and Telugu correctly but when it comes to Kannada, you say Kannad.”

It’s worth noting that Sudeep earlier this year made headlines when he waded into the debate over India’s national language. He had stirred a passionate debate across the platforms when he said that “Hindi was no longer a national language.”

“You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere,” Sudeep had said in April during a film event in Bengaluru.

Sudeep’s statement snowballed into a huge debate when Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan took an exception to it. “@KicchaSudeep, brother, if Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana,” Ajay had tweeted.

Sudeep and Ajay had a few more exchanges on Twitter over the matter and their war of words made national headlines.

On the work front, Sudeep’s latest movie Vikrat Rona released last week. The film received mixed reviews from critics. However, it seems to be doing well at the box office.

