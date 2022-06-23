scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Vikrant Rona trailer: Sudeep goes pan-India with visual extravaganza

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona will be released in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on July 28.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 23, 2022 5:48:23 pm
Vikrant RonaSudeep in Vikrant Rona.

The trailer of Kannada actor Sudeep’s upcoming movie Vikrant Rona was released in multiple languages on Thursday. With this film, Sudeep also joins the pan-India bandwagon, which seems to have become a trade mantra among makers of mainstream movies across the country.

Before making it available for fans, the makers of Vikrant Rona held a special screening of the trailer for the media earlier in the day. And the promo seems to have made quite an impression on those who saw it in the 3D format.

“The trailer of Vikrant Rona may seem like an average watch when you see it at home. Its magic comes alive only when you wear the 3D glasses and watch it on the big screen. Kiccha Sudeep once again essays a broody character who has his own swag and charm,” said Indianexpress.com’s Sana Farzeen.

Judging by the trailer, Vikrant Rona has a strong comic-book flair. The promo begins in a very conventional way, with a female narrator introducing a mysterious land, surrounded by sea. The land located beyond the mountains and amid a dense forest seems to be one of the wettest places on the earth. The seemingly never-stopping rain adds to the mysterious atmosphere bathed in gloomy blue. The film seems to revolve around three things: the fear of people who inhabit the mysterious land, a sinister secret and a phantom, who seems to enjoy the status of a legend.

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona enters the village to investigate the death of a cop. But, he seems to find himself lost in a mind-boggling maze.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit theatres in 3D on July 28.

