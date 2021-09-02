Vikrant Rona teaser: Sudeep promises a visual treat

The teaser of the upcoming Kannada film Vikrant Rona was released on Thursday, coinciding with Sudeep’s 50th birthday. The video introduces us to an imaginary world straight out of a comic book.

The teaser opens with a child narrating what looks like a bedtime story. And soon, we are transported to the dark world of Phantom. The hero arrives in style and takes on the bad man. The highlight of the teaser is the visual style that director Anup Bhandari has picked for Vikrant Rona. Going by the teaser, it seems like a movie which commands to be seen on the big screen. Anything less would be a grave injustice to Anup’s vision. The film will also be released in the 3D format, making the theatrical release inevitable.

Vikrant Rona went into production in August 2020 at a studio in Hyderabad. Anup shot the film entirely within the confines of a studio setting in line with the then-existing Covid-19 restrictions.

Vikrant Rona is currently in post-production. The fantasy drama also stars Nirup Bhandari, debutante Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers are yet to announce the release date.