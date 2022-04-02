Vikrant Rona teaser: Kichcha Sudeepa film promises to be an immersive cinematic experience, gets new release date. Watch

Anup Bhandari’s fantasy action-adventure Vikrant Rona, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as an Indiana Jones-style adventurer, has got a release date teaser. The film has garnered a lot of attention due to its storybook look and feel and a premise that appears to be a riff on Hollywood’s action-adventure movies like Indiana Jones.

Sudeepa’s character, the titular Vikrant Rona, is a larger-than-life hero straight out of a comic-book. The teaser begins with a bunch of kids in a loft. They find a strange document, which may contain clues to something but they cannot figure it out. A girl among the group reminds her friends of a scary story and asks them to recall who the story was about. As they guess (lion? cheetah?), the visuals show typical pirate paraphernalia (as depicted in pop culture) like a blunderbuss.

They suddenly remember who the story was about: a ‘devil’. We see a ship commandeered by the ‘devil’ himself, aka Vikrant Rona, who is shown as a captain of a ship traversing a sea beneath a stormy sky.

The teaser certainly has an immersive sense to it, and this can only be highlighted with 3D. Vikrant Rona went into production in August 2020 at a studio in Hyderabad. The director shot the film entirely within a studio, and had to use loads of computer generated imagery to compensate for the lack of real locations.

The film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav and Jacqueline Fernandez. Vikrant Rona will be released in six languages, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Sudeepa was last seen in Kotigobba 3. The movie was released in theatres in October last year. Vikrant Rona releases on July 28.