Thursday, July 21, 2022

Vikrant Rona actor Sudeep: Salman Khan and I have a beautiful bond

The Hindi version of Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will be presented by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's home production banner Salman Khan Films

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 21, 2022 7:09:14 pm
Salman Khan, SudeepSudeep and Salman Khan at an event. (File Photo)

Kannada star Sudeep is gearing up for the release of his big-ticket adventure movie Vikrant Rona. Thanks to Sudeep’s goodwill across the Indian film industry, some of the biggest superstars have thrown their weight behind his first major effort to go pan-India.

The Hindi version of Vikrant Rona will be presented by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s home production banner Salman Khan Films. “It’s a beautiful bond and I think we have always shared wonderful times. And we connected well on the sets of Dabangg 3 and it has always been that way,” Sudeep told indianexpress.com.

Salman had also endorsed Sudeep’s earlier movie Pailwaan, which had some similarities with the former’s blockbuster Sultan. And when Sudeep needed a big name to sign off on the most expensive film of his career in the Hindi belt, he didn’t have to look farther than Salman.

“Salman has seen the major portions of it. He’s yet to see the film in its entirety. When the movie is done, he will be the first person to see it,” Sudeep added.

Vikrant Rona is written and directed by Anup Bhandari of Rangi Taranga fame. The director pitched the movie to Sudeep as a project that he could bankroll. However, Sudeep was mighty impressed with the story, and he decided to up the stakes. “Just the scale of the film is not enough to get me excited. That will come in to picture after I approve the project. What made me approve this film was there was a very good reason to tell this story. It’s very beautiful,” Sudeep said.

Vikrant Rona is due in cinemas worldwide on July 28.

