Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Vikrant Rona release and review live updates: Kiccha Sudeep-starrer hopes to continue hot-streak for South Indian films

Kiccha Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona movie review and release live updates: The big-budget spectacle will be released across several local and international languages.

Updated: July 27, 2022 7:45:34 pm
Vikrant Rona, sudeep, vikrant rona sudeepKichcha Sudeep as Vikrant Rona.

Actor Kiccha Sudeep‘s big-budget action spectacle Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres across the country on Thursday. The film has been directed by Anup Bhandari, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

Vikrant Rona arrives at a time when there has been a newfound interest in not just South Indian language films, but large-scale spectacles. The arrives after the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 — both films grossed a combined total of nearly Rs 2500 crore. Vikrant Rona has already received marketing boosts from Rajamouli himself, as well as Bollywood star Salman Khan, who worked with Sudeep on Dabangg 3.

Also read |Box office prediction: Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona expected to beat odds with close to Rs 40 crore opening

The run-up to the film’s release has also attracted its share of controversy, mostly surrounding Sudeep’s earlier comments about South Indian language films performing better than Hindi movies. Vikrant Rona is being released not only in Kannada and other South Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, but also in Hindi, and international languages such as English Arabic, German, Russian and Mandarin.

19:45 (IST)27 Jul 2022
Vikrant Rona box office prediction

The makers of Vikrant Rona are confident that they will beat the odds and the gloominess of the box office. The producers hope that the movie’s 3D version will be a big hit with the audience across the country. It is expected that the opening day collection of Vikrant Rona in India alone will be close to Rs 40 crore.

Kiccha Sudeep's hotly anticipated action spectacle Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres in several local and international languages on Thursday. The film has received a valuable marketing push from icons such as SS Rajamouli and Salman Khan. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the 3D film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nirup Bhandari.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sudeep said that the film will cater to different audiences. “If you are looking forward to a mystery thriller, Vikrant Rona is one of a kind. If you are looking for a thriller on a big scale, it’s one of its kind. As a 3D movie, it is one of its kind. More than anything, I loved its content and the presentation. I wouldn’t have agreed to do this film otherwise," he said.

