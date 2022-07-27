Vikrant Rona release and review live updates: Kiccha Sudeep-starrer hopes to continue hot-streak for South Indian films

Actor Kiccha Sudeep‘s big-budget action spectacle Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres across the country on Thursday. The film has been directed by Anup Bhandari, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

Vikrant Rona arrives at a time when there has been a newfound interest in not just South Indian language films, but large-scale spectacles. The arrives after the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 — both films grossed a combined total of nearly Rs 2500 crore. Vikrant Rona has already received marketing boosts from Rajamouli himself, as well as Bollywood star Salman Khan, who worked with Sudeep on Dabangg 3.

The run-up to the film’s release has also attracted its share of controversy, mostly surrounding Sudeep’s earlier comments about South Indian language films performing better than Hindi movies. Vikrant Rona is being released not only in Kannada and other South Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, but also in Hindi, and international languages such as English Arabic, German, Russian and Mandarin.