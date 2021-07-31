Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning as Gadang Rakkamma

The first look of Jacqueline Fernandez from the multilingual film Vikrant Rona is out. Her character is called Gadang Rakkamma, and she has been cast alongside Kichcha Sudeep in the movie. Jacqueline unveiled her look today at a billboard and shared a new poster featuring herself along with Sudeep on social media.

In the poster, Jacqueline strikes a pose with Sudeep, who wears a mysterious look. She looks sultry in traditional attire. “‘What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma,” Jacqueline wrote along with the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Madhusudan Rao, Ravishankar Gowda, Sandesh Jain, Karthik Rao, Siddu Moolimani, Dushyant Rai, Chitkala Biradar, Priya V, Samhitha and Vasuki Vaibhav.

While announcing about being a part of the multi-crore thriller, Jacqueline had said she is excited to be sharing the screen with Sudeep. She wrote, “#BigAnnouncement Yes, I will be playing a special role in @VikrantRona. can’t wait to unveil my look in the film. Thank you @shaliniartss and @jackmanjunath for the amazing hospitality. Working with @KicchaSudeep is an experience I will cherish for a long long time.”

The first look of Vikrant Rona was unveiled in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa amid a lot of fanfare on Sudeep’s birthday. It suggested that the film will show Sudeep in Indiana Jones-esque character. Like Indiana Jones, even Vikrant Rona is armed with a whip and a revolver. And his ensemble is complete with a deerstalker hat.

Vikrant Rona was shot last year on the massive sets built at Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. Produced by Shalini Manjunath, the film is expected to hit the theaters in 3D format on August 19th, 2021.