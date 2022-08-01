Vikrant Rona box office: Sudeep starrer nears Rs 100 crore in four days

August 1, 2022 12:14:57 pm
Kannada superstar Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has had a strong opening at the box office. The movie, which was released in multiple languages across the country, released on over 450 screens in Karnataka, making it the biggest opening of Sudeep’s career.
A source close to the producers claims that in its first four days, Vikrant Rona has collected about Rs 70 crore in Karnataka alone. However, it performed below expectations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The film in Hindi, which was released by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has raked in over Rs 5 crore. And in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has earned a combined Rs 6 crore.
According to the source, the film’s worldwide collection from its ticket sales is nearly Rs 95 crore. And the filmmakers are confident that the movie will reach the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Monday.
Vikrant Rona was released to mixed reviews from the critics. “All you are left with is a string of questions. How does the insertion of so much blood and gore mesh with a film meant for kiddos? If the violence is to do with caste, why so much fudging, why not just say it? The humour is forced. Out of the blue, Jacqueline Fernandez comes on for an item number in which her athletic bouncing leaves nothing to the imagination. And a location which is clearly somewhere in the south has characters speaking in Hindi heavily laced with a Marathi accent,” wrote The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her 1.5-star review.
However, it received a glowing review from RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who appreciated Sudeep’s ‘guts’ to make such a film.
Besides playing the lead role, Sudeep has also bankrolled the movie. Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the film is a sort of prequel to the director’s debut movie Rangitaranga.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
