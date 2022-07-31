Vikrant Rona box office collection Day 2: Kiccha Sudeep’s film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep, seems to be going strong at the box office. After earning around Rs 35 crore worldwide on the first day, the film has earned between Rs 20-25 crore globally on the second day. Box Office Karnataka shared a video from the film’s producer regarding the film’s collections, and said that Vikrant Rona has earned between Rs 53-60 crore total in two days.

In India, the filmmakers expect to see an astronomical increase in the footfalls for the movie across the country during the weekends, and are sure that the film’s 3D version will draw people for the big screen experience. In the Hindi belt, it raced ahead of films like Vikram, Valimai, Beast and 777 Charlie — none of which could cross the Rs 50 lakh barrier on day one — Vikrant Rona has made around Rs 2 crore. The film’s Hindi version was presented by Salman Khan.

While the film has received mixed reviews, it seems to have received a thumbs up from fans and celebrities. SS Rajamouli tweeted, “Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest on such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy’s friend Bhaskar.”

There has been staggering expectations from South films in the past year after the raging success of Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2. On the other hand, Bollywood’s rough patch continues as their big-budget films are not drawing the audience to the theatres. Ranbir Kapoor’s recent Shamshera emerged as a dud at the box office.