Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Vikrant Rona box office collections: Sudeep’s film sees decline during weekdays, still outperforms other films

Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has reportedly crossed well past Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. And it allows it to join the elite club of Kannada movies that have managed to achieve this feat.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 2:50:56 pm
A still from Vikrant Rona. (PR Handout)

Kannada superstar Sudeep’s latest movie Vikrant Rona seems to have maintained a steady pace at the box office on Tuesday. The film’s co-producer Jack Manju earlier told a Kannada news channel that last Thursday Vikrant Rona debuted at the worldwide box office by grossing about Rs 35 crore, and on its first Friday, it did business of around Rs 25 crore. The film over the weekend added over Rs 40 crore to its collection. The source in the production house pegged the film’s four-day collection at Rs 95 crore.

And the filmmakers noted that the film’s Monday collection retained about 60 per cent of its Friday occupancy. On Tuesday, the film seems to have recorded a significant decline. However, the filmmakers are seemingly not worried as they believe it will brave the weekdays at a steady pace and regain momentum by the beginning of the weekend.

By the estimations provided by the source, Vikrant Rona has already crossed well past Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. This allows it to join the elite club of Kannada movies that have managed to achieve this feat. There are only a handful of films in the Kannada 100 crore club, including the KGF 2 series, 777 Charlie, James.

Vikrant Rona continues the winning streak of big-budget south Indian movies at a time when small and medium-budget movies are failing to draw the audience to the theatres. The film surprised everyone with its performance in the Telugu states, where it is said to have collected over Rs 10 crore so far. The 3D version seems to be a hit with the audience there. So much so that Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari held a special media event on Tuesday in Hyderabad to thank the audience in Telugu for their support for the film.

However, the film’s response in Tamil Nadu and Kerala has been underwhelming. The film is also said to have held well in the Hindi belt against films like Shamshera and Ek Villain Returns.

