scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Vikrant Rona box office collection Day 2: Sudeep’s film witnesses major dip in Hindi belt

Vikrant Rona box office collection Day 2: Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona faced competition from this week's Bollywood release, Ek Villain Returns, starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 30, 2022 11:00:02 am
Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline FernandezKichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of Vikrant Rona movie. (Photo: KicchaSudeep/Twitter)

After a decent opening in the Hindi belt on its first day, Kiccha Sudeep’s action drama Vikrant Rona has witnessed a major dip in its box office collection on Friday. The film faced competition from this week’s Bollywood release, Ek Villain Returns, starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Vikrant Rona earned Rs 1 crore on Thursday, and on Friday, its collection fell by 25 per cent in the Hindi belt. It earned Rs 75 lakhs on Friday, which is close to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which made Rs 70 lakhs on its second day in North India. The fall in the second-day numbers of Vikrant Rona makes its future in the northern belt look bleak. The Hindi version of the film was presented by Salman Khan.

Also read |Dissecting Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona: The good, the bad and the Rangitaranga universe

This fall in the box office numbers can also be due to the mostly negative reviews the film has received from film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has said that the film is more “confusion” than “entertainment”. In her 1.5-star rated review of the film, she wrote, “The convoluted plot and stilted dialogues of this Kiccha Sudeep-starrer mar the experience. The humour is forced. Out of the blue, Jacqueline Fernandez comes on for an item number in which her athletic bouncing leaves nothing to the imagination.”

Vikrant Rona has been directed by Anup Bhandari, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It released in several languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Hindi, and international languages such as English Arabic, German, Russian and Mandarin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback
Delhi

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement