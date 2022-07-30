Vikrant Rona box office collection Day 2: Sudeep’s film witnesses major dip in Hindi belt

After a decent opening in the Hindi belt on its first day, Kiccha Sudeep’s action drama Vikrant Rona has witnessed a major dip in its box office collection on Friday. The film faced competition from this week’s Bollywood release, Ek Villain Returns, starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Vikrant Rona earned Rs 1 crore on Thursday, and on Friday, its collection fell by 25 per cent in the Hindi belt. It earned Rs 75 lakhs on Friday, which is close to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which made Rs 70 lakhs on its second day in North India. The fall in the second-day numbers of Vikrant Rona makes its future in the northern belt look bleak. The Hindi version of the film was presented by Salman Khan.

This fall in the box office numbers can also be due to the mostly negative reviews the film has received from film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has said that the film is more “confusion” than “entertainment”. In her 1.5-star rated review of the film, she wrote, “The convoluted plot and stilted dialogues of this Kiccha Sudeep-starrer mar the experience. The humour is forced. Out of the blue, Jacqueline Fernandez comes on for an item number in which her athletic bouncing leaves nothing to the imagination.”

Vikrant Rona has been directed by Anup Bhandari, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. It released in several languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Hindi, and international languages such as English Arabic, German, Russian and Mandarin.