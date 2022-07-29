scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Vikrant Rona box office collection day 1: Kiccha Sudeep’s film outperforms Vikram, Beast in Hindi belt

Vikrant Rona box office collection day 1: Kiccha Sudeep's large-scale action adventure film is outperforming titles such as Valimai and Beast in the Hindi belt.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 9:44:34 am
sudeep film phantomVikrant Rona is helmed by Anup Bhandari. (Photo: Sudeep/Instagram)

Star Kiccha Sudeep’s Kannada language action adventure film Vikrant Rona, which is being touted as yet another pan-India spectacle, has opened to muted but relatively solid numbers in the Hindi belt. Outperforming earlier titles such as Vikram, Valimai, Beast and 777 Charlie — none of which could cross the Rs 50 lakh barrier on day one — Vikrant Rona has made around Rs 1 crore in the Hindi belt. The film’s Hindi version was presented by Salman Khan.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Vikrant Rona has room to grow since it was released mid-week, but will have its work cut out thanks to the wide release of Ek Villain Returns. The report also added that there is interest in the 3D version of the film especially.

Also read |Vikrant Rona review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

But a majority of Vikrant Rona’s earnings are likely to come from the Karnataka state, where the film was expected to open with around Rs 16-17 crore, according to an Ormax report. All-India figures were expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 40-Rs 45 crore, but the actual number could be much lower.

Vikrant Rona is poised to be the biggest South Indian language hit since Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, but that film flopped in North Indian markets. Expectations from South Indian language films — especially those mounted on a large scale — have increased after the resounding success of Pushpa The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, both of which remain among the biggest hits not only in India, but also in northern territories this year.

This has been compounded by the underperformance of several big-budget Hindi language films, which has sent Bollywood into chaos. The most recent box office debacle is the large-scale action drama Shamshera, which marked Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after four years and the third flop in a row for YRF this year.

