Vikram vs Major box office collection Day 2: Here is how Kamal Haasan and Adivi Sesh’s films are faring

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram is the biggest movie in the country in terms of box office returns. Not only in India, the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is making its presence felt all across the world.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that the action thriller, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office.

He wrote on Twitter, “In 2 days, #Vikram crosses the ₹ 100 Cr Mark at the WW Box Office.. Phenomenal.. 🔥@ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @Suriya_offl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @RKFI @turmericmediaTM.”

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose play supporting roles.

Ahead of the film’s release, trade analysts had predicted a whopping Rs 25 crore opening for the movie in Tamil Nadu alone. It released on 800 screens out of a total 1100 screens in its home state.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R has given the movie 3.5 stars. In his review, he wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj’s enormous fanboy service to Kamal Haasan is extremely satisfying. Lokesh keeps this film very light on the mind and eyes. The narration is fluid and nimble, replete with a plethora of fanboy moments.”

Adivi Sesh-starrer Major, which is a biopic on late Indian Army officer and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan, had opened with Rs 13.4 crore worldwide. The film does not have Vikram’s star-power and also has a much lower budget.

While its second day-figures are not known so far, it reportedly jumped considerably on the second day in Hindi markets as per Bala. He tweeted, “#Major sees a huge 50% jump in Hindi circuits today (Day 2), compared to yesterday (Day 1)..Good content always prevails.. 👌 @AdiviSesh.”

In another tweet, he added that the film has crossed $700K in the US. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It faces tough competition from Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave Major a positive review. In his 3 star review, he wrote, “Major is a very subjective narrative. Adivi has taken immense creative freedom tracing Sandeep’s evolution into an elite soldier from a gentle and kind young man. The film may just work for you if you just focus on the emotional component of it. The training montage of Sandeep feels rather inadequate in its staging as it doesn’t give us a sense of the towering power structure of the Indian army. The boot camp scenes would have benefited from a rather better production value and research. Instead, what we get is a frugally staged training camp, where our hero rarely runs out of breath, breaks into a sweat, has messy hair or loses the glow on his face. In every scene, Adivi looks as if he just got out of a saloon.”