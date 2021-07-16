Vijay Sethupathi surprises fans by performing a dialogue from his first Kannada movie, watch video

Did you know Vijay Sethupathi tried to kick-start his acting career by seeking opportunities in Kannada movies? Before he became a force to reckon with in the Tamil film industry, Sethupathi shot for a Kannada film in 2008. However, that film was never completed, and so it remained unknown until now.

Sethupathi was recently in Bengaluru to shoot for his upcoming Tamil reality TV show. While speaking with the media here, he recalled his connection with the city. “I played the son of the villain in a Kannada film,” he recalled.

Vijay Sethupathi even managed to recall his line from the movie, which he practised several times to get it right. “For three months, I practised my lines. I remember this one dialogue, which I practised every day with every crew member on the set,” he said.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Vijay Sethupathi performs the dialogue from the Kannada movie. In the particular scene, the actor’s character is enraged because his sister has eloped with a man. And he threatens to kill his sister if he manages to catch her.

“The director and producer of that film liked my work. While seeing me off at the railway station, Mr Vinod, who was the film’s manager, told me I would be a successful actor because he said all actors who began their career with Kannada films have become big stars. I told him that while I do not believe that, his words were coming from a place of love and respect and that mattered more. I told him that I believe in that and would make it happen. It took time, but it did happen, eventually,” he recalled.

Vijay Sethupathi will soon start shooting for his next film Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.