EXCLUSIVE | Vijay Kiragandur decodes the success of Kantara and Hombale Films: ‘Our mission is to be a fresh and interesting voice’

There must be something in the water at the Hombale Films’ office because nothing else explains the phenomenal and consistent success of the production house. It’s one thing to produce back-to-back hits, and totally another to keep churning out mammoth blockbusters that end up as the highest-grossers of the film industry. KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, and KGF Chapter 1 (in that order) are currently the top three highest grossers in Kannada, while the first two are among the top twenty Indian films. All of this in a span of just five years!

With Salaar, Tyson and Richard Anthony in the pipeline, looks like the production house is here to dominate. In a chat with Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, we try to understand what goes on at Hombale and how are they getting things right with every movie.

Let me ask a blunt question first. What’s the secret of Hombale Films?

At Hombale Films, I believe in breaking the mould and setting trends. We strive to set benchmarks in the way films are created, marketed and consumed. We are especially cognizant of the need for on-demand content via digital platforms. We believe in prioritising quality over quantity. Before taking a single step, we give great emphasis to planning. Virality is not our sole purpose, that’s an incomplete goal. In the end, we are filmmakers at heart and want to create something remarkable every time.

You made a pan-Indian film like KGF and also a movie like Kantara, which turned pan-Indian on its own. What is it that Hombale Films looks for in a film?

I believe in creating an experience through our films, that can evoke emotion, change perspective, inspire growth, transform or reaffirm a belief. All-in-all, tell good stories! Create stories that are worth watching and leave an everlasting impact on our fans. Every new movie we do is like our personal Everest, which we must scale.

Did you expect Kantara would do this well?

Our planning has always been big (for a film). Sometimes it’s also the blessing of God. Success is not a one-man thing. We started alone but the credit for it goes to our whole team, which is actually involved in every planning. Kantara has truly been a blessing for us and we take pride in it as we could share our culture with the rest of the world. We like to reach the masses and want to convey our story to every nook and corner of India. Kantara could penetrate because people could relate to the movie. It all started with word-of-mouth publicity. That was the actual catalyst for our rapid growth.

So far you have mostly worked with established directors. Do you have plans of making projects with youngsters and newcomers?

For us, no one is big or small. Story and project matter to us. Whosoever we choose we give them full liberty and freedom for their creativity. We listen to their thoughts and understand the nuances behind them. We don’t believe in restricting their ideas. Our mission is to be a fresh and interesting voice that epitomizes the culture of our industry and country. Our past movie productions are living testimonies of this mission.

Kannada cinema has been your focus. Do you plan on expanding the horizon?

We have already expanded our base and are already working with many stars outside the Kannada film industry. We have announced Tyson with Prithviraj and Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil. We are already doing Salaar with Prabhas. For us, it’s Indian cinema that we want to take to a global level and leave an indelible imprint on our glorious culture and industry.