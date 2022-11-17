scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passes away

Veteran Punjabi film actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passed away at 69 in Raikot, Punjab on Thursday, as per The Tribune.

Daljeet was one of the most popular actors in the Punjabi film industry through the 1970s and 1980s. She is known for films like Daaj, Giddha, Putt Jattan De, Roop Shaqinan Da, Ishaq Nimana, Laajo, Batwara, Vairee Jatt, Patola, Kee Banu Duniya Da, Sohni Mahiwal, Jagga Daku and Anakh Jattan Dee among many others.

Singer Mika shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, “The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏼”

Daljeet Kaur Khangura studied at the Film and Television Institute of India and as per the publication, she briefly worked with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra during her time at the institute.

Daljeet was also a national hockey and kabaddi player.

