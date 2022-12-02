scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das dies at 77, CM Naveen Patnaik condoles death

Jharana Das was suffering from old age-related aliment. She died on Thursday night, the family sources said.

Jharana DasJharana Das was 77. (Photo: pinkyp_actor/Twitter)

Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das died at her residence, family sources said on Friday. She was 77. Das, a winner of the state government’s prestigious Jaydev Puraskar for her lifetime contribution to Odia film industry, was suffering from old age-related aliment. She died on Thursday night, the family sources said.

Born in 1945, Das started her acting career in the 60s and had won several accolades for her brilliant performance in landmark films like Shree Jagannath, Nari, Adinamegha, Hisabnikas, Pujafula, Amadabata, Abhinetri, Malajanha and Heera Nella.

Das had also worked as a child artist and announcer with the All India Radio (AIR), Cuttack. She had also worked as an assistant station director of Doordarshan in Cuttack. Her direction in the biographical documentary on former Odisha chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab was lauded by many.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the actress and announced that her last rites will be performed with full state honours.

“Her impactful performance on stage and film will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace and my condolence to the bereaved family,” Patnaik said in a statement.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled Das’s demise.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:33:57 am
