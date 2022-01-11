Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passes away

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away at a private hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday. He was 64.

Mihir, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment of kidney ailments, was on ventilator for the past few days.

Born in Mayurbanj, Mihir Das was considered to be an integral part of Odia cinema. He made his acting debut with the Odia film School Master. He won the Best Actor award from the state government for his performance in Laxmi Pratima (1998) and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni (2005). Later, he received the Best Comedian award for Mu Tate Love Karuchhi (2007).

Mihir Das is survived by his wife Sangita Das and son Amlan Das, who is also an actor in the Odia film industry.