Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty hospitalised

Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty, who was spending the lockdown with his daughter in Hyderabad, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Mohanty complained of chest pain on May 25 and was then admitted to the ICU of a Hyderabad hospital, reported India Today.

Bijay Mohanty, an Odia cinema stalwart, made his acting debut with the 1977 film Chilika Teerey. Tandra Ray also starred in the movie alongside Mohanty. The two later got married.

He is known for his work in films like Arati, Mamata Mage Mula, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Ki Heba Sua Posile and Bhisma Pratigya among more.

Bijay Mohanty had a short stint in politics as well.

