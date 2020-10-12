Music composer Rajan passes away

Noted film composer Raja passed away in Bengaluru. (Photo: PulagamOfficial/Twitter)

Veteran music composer Rajan of Rajan-Nagendra duo passed away on Sunday night at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 85.

According to reports, Rajan had been suffering from indigestion for the last few days. His condition deteriorated leading to his death around 11 pm.

Rajan was active even during the lockdown. He was conducting online classes for students of his music school Sapta Swaranjal. He founded his classical music school years after he retired from composing music for movies.

Rajan and his brother Nagendra, who passed away at 65 in 2000, had a successful career as music directors from early-1950s to the late 1990s. The duo started their music career with Chanchala Kumari (1952) and never looked back. They soon became the most sought after musicians in the Kannada film industry. And their reign as top music composers went on uninterrupted for a glorious four decades.

The duo churned out numerous evergreen songs over the years. Most of their duets were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and Janaki.

Rajan-Nagendra scored music for blockbusters like Annapoorna, Mantralaya Mahatme, Bangaarada Hoovu, Gandhada Gudi, Devara Gudi, Kalla Kulla, Naa Ninna Mareyalare, Auto Raja to name a few. In a four-decade long career, the duo worked in about 200 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

