Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

Veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe passes away at 91

Shrikant Moghe, known for his work in Marathi theatre and films, died on Saturday at his Pune residence.

Mumbai
Updated: March 7, 2021 9:53:50 am
shrikant moghe deathShrikant Moghe was a renowned Marathi film and theatre actor. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe has passed away following age-related illness. He was 91. The actor died on Saturday at his Pune residence, according to the Times of India. Moghe was popular for his work in both Marathi and Hindi languages, in films and theatre.

He is known for his performances in Marathi films like Madhuchandra, Sinhaasan, Gammat Jammat and Umbaratha, and plays such as Varyavarchu Varaat and Tuze Aahe Tujapashi.

Moghe became known for his long association in theatre with Pu La Deshpande, acting in several of his plays, according to the Times of India. Shrikant Moghe’s son Shantanu Moghe and daughter-in-law Priya Moghe are also actors. Shrikant’s brother Sudhir Moghe, who passed in 2014, was a renowned poet-lyricist.

National NGO, My Home India, paid tribute to the actor, who was a “patron” of the organisation. “With utmost grief, we @MyHomeIndia  family announce the passing away of our Patron & Veteran Marathi Actor #ShrikantMoghe Ji. He always stood on the issues of #NorthEast & supported them as family. Tributes to the Noble Soul,” the NGO tweeted.

