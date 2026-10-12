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Veteran Marathi actor, Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 in Pune
Madhu Kambikar was known for her work in films such as Shaapit, Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela and Debu. She died from age-related illness.
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Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani artist Madhu Kambikar died in Pune at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness. The veteran actor had suffered a paralytic stroke after which she battled multiple health complications.
Known for her work in films such as Shaapit, Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat, Madhu Kambikar was also renowned for her Lavani performances, traditional Maharashtrian folk dance.
Born on July 28, 1953, in Malegaon Khurd in Maharashtra’s Beed district, she began her career by performing with a tamasha troupe before graduating to films. She went on to do important work across films, folk theatre, commercial theatre and television serials.
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Lavani artist Megha Ghadge paid her an emotional tribute on X, “My friend, my Lavani, is gone. With the verve of her Lavani performances, the sound of her ghungroos and her vivid screen presence, Madhutai ruled audiences’ hearts for many years. We can never forget her role and Lavani performance in Ek Hota Vidushak. I was fortunate to work with her. She never gave up despite battling illness for several years. I was fortunate to work with her in Dombari and to have met her. Madhutai may no longer be among us, but her art will remain with us forever.”
She then mentioned the honours Kambikar received during her storied career. She wrote, “Madhu Kambikar was honoured with several awards for her contribution to acting. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Marathi) for Shaapit, as well as Maharashtra State Awards for Shaapit and Hech Majhe Maher. She received the Maharashtra State Award for Best Supporting Actress for Raosaheb. She was also honoured with the Hansa Wadkar Special Award and the Lavani Kalavant Award in 2007.”
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condoled her death on social media, “The news of the passing of veteran actress Madhu Karnik ji is extremely heartbreaking. She had portrayed many important roles in films, folk theater, commercial theater, and television serials. Her roles in films like Hech Maazan Maheer, Raghumainaa, Ek Hota Vidushak, Jhapaatlela, Debu, and Yeu Ka Gharat will remain etched in the memory of audiences forever,” he wrote.
ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर जी यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अतिशय दुःखद आहे. चित्रपट, लोकनाट्य, व्यावसायिक रंगभूमी आणि दूरदर्शन मालिकांमध्ये त्यांनी अनेक महत्त्वपूर्ण भूमिका साकारल्या होत्या. ‘हेच माझं माहेर’, ‘राघुमैना’, ‘एक होता विदूषक’, ‘झपाटलेला’, ‘डेबू’ आणि ‘येऊ का घरात’ यांसारख्या चित्रपटांतील त्यांच्या भूमिका प्रेक्षकांच्या चिरस्मरणात राहतील. अभिनय आणि नृत्य यांचा सुरेख मेळ साधत त्यांनी ग्रामीण जीवनाशी जोडलेल्या लोककलेला लोकप्रिय करण्यासाठी सातत्यानं प्रयत्न केले. चार दशकांहून अधिक काळ कलाक्षेत्रात सक्रिय राहून त्यांनी मराठी मनोरंजनविश्व समृद्ध केलं, त्याचं हे योगदान कायम स्मरणात राहील.
मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या आणि चाहत्यांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.
ॐ शांती 🙏
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 12, 2026
“By beautifully blending acting and dance, she consistently worked to popularize folk arts connected to rural life. Remaining active in the field of art for over four decades, she enriched the Marathi entertainment world, and this contribution of hers will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and fans,” he concluded.
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