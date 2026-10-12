Veteran Marathi actor, Lavani artiste Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 in Pune

Meanwhile, Big B thanked everyone for the heartfelt wishes and efforts on his birthday, in his latest blog on Tumblr. “They bring it in filled with surprises and warmth and grace .. for a most thoughtful evening – and morning .. and it remains with you, for all the likes of me were , what they meant on an evening this was designed .. solitude brings , thoughts .. the evening brought all the thoughts , in open solitude contained till now .. cherished .. ever .,” he wrote.

Veteran Marathi actor and Lavani artist Madhu Kambikar died in Pune at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness. The veteran actor had suffered a paralytic stroke after which she battled multiple health complications.

Known for her work in films such as Shaapit, Hech Majha Maher, Raghumaina, Ek Hota Vidushak, Zapatlela, Debu and Yeu Ka Gharat, Madhu Kambikar was also renowned for her Lavani performances, traditional Maharashtrian folk dance.