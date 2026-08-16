Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen in critical condition

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital here in a critical condition, with doctors keeping him under close observation, film industry sources said Saturday.

The 70-year-old director of Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory, who has been battling age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, is currently on ventilator support.

Raja Sen’s prolonged health problems reportedly began several years ago when he sustained a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. The injury was not considered serious at the time but subsequently affected his mobility, an industry source close to Sen said.