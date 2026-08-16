Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen in critical condition

Raja Sen, who has been battling age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, is currently on ventilator support.

By: PTI
1 min readKolkataAug 16, 2026 09:10 AM IST
director Raja Sen hospitalisedRaja Sen is undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital. (Express archive photo)
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Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital here in a critical condition, with doctors keeping him under close observation, film industry sources said Saturday.

The 70-year-old director of Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory, who has been battling age-related ailments and other health complications for several years, is currently on ventilator support.

Raja Sen’s prolonged health problems reportedly began several years ago when he sustained a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. The injury was not considered serious at the time but subsequently affected his mobility, an industry source close to Sen said.

Earlier this year, he developed weakness in the lower part of his body. Medical examinations subsequently revealed a complex neurological problem, following which he underwent major surgery in February, the source said.

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Although his condition reportedly showed some improvement after the surgery, his health deteriorated again recently, causing concern among his family members and the Bengali film fraternity.

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