Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for coronavirus

The news was confirmed by Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Basu on Tuesday. (Photo: Express Archive)

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19, his daughter Poulomi Basu said on Tuesday. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata in the morning, she said.

The 85-year-old actor had a fever for the last three days and he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night, she added.

“Baba (father) is stable now. He is fully conscious. He is under observation due to his advancing age,” Basu told PTI.

Chatterjee has been shifted to a cabin, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

In the last two months, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor had been shooting for a biopic and a documentary on his life.

