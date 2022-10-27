scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami dies at 80

Nipon Goswami began his film career as the lead actor of the Assamese movie Sangram which was a hit movie and he followed it up by another superhit Dr Bezbarua. He has acted in 50 Assamese films.

Nipon GoswamiNipon Goswami was 80. (Photos: himantabiswa/Twitter, sarbanandsonwal/Twitter)

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami died at a private hospital on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment said. He was 80 and is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife died in 2015.

Born in Tezpur to an actor father and a singer mother, Goswami made his acting debut as a child actor in the Assamese film Piyoli Phukan. An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Goswami was a classmate of Subhas Ghai, Shatrughan Sinha and Navin Nischol among others. He began his film career as the lead actor of the Assamese movie Sangram which was a hit movie and he followed it up by another superhit Dr Bezbarua.

Also Read |Filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff passes away, Govinda pays tribute

Goswami has acted in 50 Assamese films, the prominent among those being Mukuta, Sandhya Raag, Ajoli Nobou, Aparupa, Ghar Sangsar, Kokadeuta Nati aru Hati, Siraj, Deutar Biya, Baibhav, Hiya Diya Niya, Jon Jwole Kopolat, Jonaki Mon, Mitha Mitha Logonot, Kadambari, Morisika among others.

His last film Assamese film was Lankakanda by Rajani Barman. He had acted in seven Hindi films including Kalpana Lajmi’s Daman, Bhabendranath Saikia’s Kaal Sandhya and Rajkumar Kohli’s Virodhi among others.

Goswami was also actively associated with the state’s unique mobile theatre and had over the years been a part of Abahan, Kohinoor, Hengul and Shakuntala theatre companies. He had also acted in a few television serials including Ritu Aahe Ritu Jaai.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had acted as a child artiste with Goswami in Kokadeuta Nati aru Haati, has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family on his death.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Assam’s evergreen actor. I am honoured to have been closely associated with him during the shooting of the film Kokadeuta Nati aru Haathi,” Sarma said.

Advertisement

His sensitive portrayal of different roles in several Assamese movies will forever be etched in the minds of the people and his contribution to the film industry will be remembered forever, the chief minister said.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, in his condolence message, said that the passing away of a bright star of the Assamese film industry has deeply shocked the people of the state.

“Niponda, who till recently acted in films, will be remembered for the many stellar performances that he has delivered over the years and his contribution to the industry will be recalled by the future generation by reverence,” Sonowal added.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:37:51 pm
Next Story

Vignesh Shivan posts about ‘peace of mind’ as TN govt gives clean chit to him, Nayanthara in surrogacy row

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement