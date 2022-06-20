scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Vedhika shares she is ‘down with Covid’, urges fans to mask up

Actor Vedhika shared that she had high fever which kept “coming and going”.

June 20, 2022
Vedhika on Monday shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Vedhika on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that she has tested positive for Covid-19. In a note posted on Twitter, the actor mentioned that she had high fever which kept “coming and going”.

Vedhika’s note read, “Hi everyone! Unfortunately I am down with Covid for the first time. Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had high fever which has been coming and going for a couple days now. Please don’t underestimate the symptoms, not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever. (Over 103 F). Also, please don’t believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again.”

She added, “I know people who have got reinfected within a month to couple months. So, please don’t delude yourself. It is better to be safe than sorry. MASK up even if you are meeting one person or 100 people. For you and for your loved ones’ sake. I am better today. I will be fine soon. Much love. Stay safe.”

India recorded 12,899 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases has risen to 72,474.

