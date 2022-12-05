Varaha Roopam returns to Kantara as copyright claim dismissed; Rishab Shetty says, ‘we have won’

A Kerala court has dismissed a copyright plea filed against the use of the song, Varaha Roopam in the superhit Kannada film, Kantara, paving the way for the song’s inclusion in the film’s OTT version. Film’s actor and director Rishab Shetty shared a congratulatory tweet after the win, in which he promised that Varaha Roopam will soon be a part of Kantara on Prime Video.

The copyright plea was filed by Kodhikode-based Mathrabhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd (MPPCL) against Kantara’s makers Hombale Films, claiming that Varaha Roopam was a copy of their song Navarasam. The Palakkad District Court has returned the complaint, citing lack of jurisdiction.

According to Live Law.com, the Palakkad District Court observed that the suit has to be filed before Kozhikode District Court as the registered office of MPPCL was in Kozhikode. This means that the interim orders passed against stopping the use of Varaha Roopam is now ineffective.

Rishab took to social media and tweeted in Kannada, “We have won the Varaha Roopam case with the blessings of God and people. We are going to change the song on OTT platform very soon considering people’s request.”

Check out Rishab’s tweet –

Rishab has directed, written and acted in the Kannada film, which eventually became a pan-Indian blockbuster. The film, which was initially only released in Kannada, was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam owing to the success of the film in theatres. The film, which first released in Kannada on September 30, was released on OTT platform Prime Video on November 27.

The first lawsuit against the song was filed in the Kozhikode court by Kerala-based band Thaikudam Bridge , whose song Navarasam was released five years ago. Later, the MPPCL, who are the copyright holder of the song, filed the case in Palakkad Court.