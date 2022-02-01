Valimai, Bheemla Nayak, RRR, Beast, KGF 2: Release dates of all major south Indian films of 2022

As the number of new Covid infections is showing a significant decline across the country, the south filmmakers are wasting no time in rushing to lock the release dates for some of the most-awaited movies of 2022. Unlike before, the makers no longer want to wait for festival dates to get the maximum benefits of long weekend holidays. It has come to a point that as long as a film gets to run in theatres for a few weeks uninterrupted, it is a huge relief for its producers. The pandemic has changed everything, at least for now.

Here is a list of major south Indian movies that are getting ready to open in cinemas in February, March and April.

Valimai

Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s most-awaited actioner Valimai was all set to hit the screens on January 14, coinciding with the Pongal festival. However, the onset of the third wave of Covid infections had upset the plans of the makers. While an official confirmation is awaited, many industry sources are pretty sure that producer Boney Kapoor will bring out the film in February. The buzz is that the film will hit the screens on February 24.

Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan in and as Bheemla Nayak.

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer was also supposed to open in cinemas on January 12 to cash in on the Sankranti festival. However, the makers had postponed the release to February 25, not because of the Covid-19 scare. It was a goodwill gesture to give breathing space for director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam which were also targeting the Sankranti crowd. The new wave of infections, however, rendered Pawan’s good gesture pointless by disrupting the normalcy at the box office again. The makers of Bheemla Nayak are firm on releasing the film on February 25. In case of any unforeseen challenges, they say the film will arrive in cinemas on April 1.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya in Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

This will be Suriya’s first release in theatres in over two years. Written and directed by Pandiraj, the film is fast nearing completion. And the trade buzz suggests it will hit the screens on March 10 or March 11. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The Prabhas-starrer has been in the making for over two years now. And it is finally expected to see the light of day in the second week of March. While we wait for an official confirmation, the buzz is that the film’s theatrical release will take place on March 11.

James

Puneeth Rajkumar in James.

This was Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film before his untimely death in October last year. As a tribute to the late movie icon, the Kannada film industry has decided not to release any other movies along with James. And it is believed that the neighbouring industries will also follow suit. James is expected in cinemas on March 17, which is also the birth anniversary of Puneeth. The original Kannada film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

RRR

RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli.

The makers of RRR had earlier blocked two release dates – March 18 and April 28. They had announced that the movie will be released in cinemas on one of these dates. With James primed to get a solo release on March 17, and the possibility of the box office getting pretty crowded with other big films around the end of April, it was rather a smart choice to settle for March 25.

DON

When Sivakarthikeyan attended the promotional event of RRR as its chief guest in Chennai, he would not have thought that his movie DON would be clashing at the box office with the SS Rajamouli film. Just hours before the announcement of the RRR release date, Sivakarthikeyan officially confirmed March 25 as the release date of DON. Will Sivakarthikeyan put DON release on hold or will he go ahead with it?

Beast

Vijay in Beast.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film is yet to confirm its release date. However, the makers had already announced it will hit the screens in April. The buzz is it will either release on April 14 or on April 28. The film is now in post-production phase. And an official word on the release date is awaited soon.

KGF: Chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF 2.

The makers of the Yash-starrer seem to be in no mood to change their release plans. The film is expected to release in theatres on April 14 as announced earlier.

Acharya

Ram Charan plays Siddha in Acharya.

Even though Chiranjeevi has played the lead, Acharya also has Ram Charan in a significant role. And in order to avoid a clash, the makers changed their release plans. It is now due in cinemas on April 29.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. (Photo: PR Handout)

Tollwyood superstar Mahesh Babu’s movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is getting ready to hit the screens on May 12. The same was officially confirmed by the makers recently.