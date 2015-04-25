‘Uttama Villain’ producers to settle all dues before release

Thangam Cinemas moved to court after a cheque given by the producers bounced.

The producers of Kamal Haasan-starrer “Uttama Villain”, which releases in cinemas on May 1, have given an undertaking in Madras High Court that they will settle all dues before release.

On Friday, producers N. Lingusamy and his brother N. Chandra Bose of Thirrupathi Brothers have assured to repay a loan of Rs.2 crore with interest to Thangam Cinemas.

According to an agreement, Thirrupathi Brothers had to give the copyright and distribution of “Uttama Villain” to Thangam Cinemas if the loan was not repaid before the release of the film.

Thangam Cinemas moved to court after a cheque given by the producers bounced.

When the case came for hearing, the produces promised to settle the loan on or before April 28.

Justice K. Ravichandraababu posted the case for April 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App